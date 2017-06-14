War heroes ‘deserve more’

Grace Lane was born at the twilight of WW1 and went on to serve the Allied cause in WW2 as a member of the Royal Air Force. She was deployed to Egypt as part of the Middle East Force and was a member of the London Fire Brigade during the Battle of Britain.

She put her life on the line and served her country. But she met a Kiwi soldier in England and, after the war, moved to New Zealand with him when she was 30 years old. She lived in Nelson for her remaining years.

Until she was 96, she was an active member of the Returned Services Association.

“It meant a lot to her, serving,” says her daughter Christine Paris. “She had been through a lot.”

So there was no doubt that when she died Grace would be buried in the Marsden Valley Cemetery – alongside others who had served in the military. But when Christine went to apply for an official military plaque that would outline her mother’s service, she was denied.

“I went through all the paperwork and hadn’t heard anything. So I called them up. The woman on the phone said ‘I’m sorry to tell you this but the Government has pulled the plug’.”

Due to recent legislation, which came into effect on 1 July 2016, Commonwealth veterans, who were previously entitled to a subsidised military plaque, are now denied that entitlement.

The new Veterans’ Support Act says that the law should work to benefit those who served explicitly at the direction of the New Zealand government. Commonwealth veterans, despite serving as part of the Allied cause in WW2, do not fit this description.

The cost of the plaque, which is about $500, now has to be met by the veteran’s family or estate.

“My mother was a proud member of the RSA and this has taken all that away,” says Christine. “She would have been really upset. I think she earned it.”

But her story is not unique.

Earlier this month, Nelson Weekly told the story of London-born war hero John Beeching, who was set to miss out on the plaque reserved for veterans, because he has lived too long. If John, who has lived in Nelson for most of his life, had passed away before the change, the cost to his bronze plaque would have been covered.

“These vets fought for our freedom,” says local RSA president Barry Pont. “We shouldn’t even be talking about it.”

He says the law change slipped under the radar of the RSA and if they had known about it they would have lobbied against it.

Barry says he had about 15 such veterans in the Nelson RSA and thought there would be hundreds around the country who were affected.

“These are people who have paid taxes since the 1950s, are citizens, and we are going to begrudge them a $500 plaque?”

He says it might seem like a small issue but it went to the heart of acknowledging the sacrifice that those in the military made.

Veteran Affairs minister David Bennett did not respond to repeated requests for an interview.

However, Labour’s veteran affairs spokesperson Clayton Cosgrove says there did not seem to be any justification for the policy.

“This is a small price to pay to acknowledge the men and women who literally put their life on the line.

“We all shared the same blood in the same mud. They fought side by side. It smacks of small mindedness and penny pinching. The ode says ‘lest we forget’.”

Clayton said he would support a bi-partisan measure to resolve the issue along with the RSA.

“These are not issues of politics – these are issues far too important to politicise.”

We Say

– By Charles Anderson

When we first reported the case of local war hero John Beeching being denied a war memorial plaque it took an age for officialdom to reply. It seemed there was no strong determination about why the change had been made.

The minister, David Bennett, says the newly created Veterans Support Act was to help those who served at the direction of the New Zealand government – not those at the direction of Commonwealth governments.

But the Nelson Weekly could not find any recommendation anywhere that suggested the explicit change. It is an amendment that seems to have slipped under the radar – even of the Returned Services Association.

It is something that will affect dozens of WW2 veterans all around the country. Many these Commonwealth vets, like the family of Grace Lane, were under the assumption that their loved ones would get the honour they deserve. Now they won’t – unless they pay for it themselves.

Veterans’ Affairs describes its mission as “serving those … who have made sacrifices to ensure New Zealand remains a free and safe country”.

So who could begrudge John Beeching, who had many near death experiences flying bombers during WW2, a military memorial on his eventual grave site? If anyone made such a sacrifice, it was him.

But because he flew with the Royal Air Force he is not entitled such a memorial paid for by the Government. He has lived here for more than 50 years and paid his taxes. For all intents and purposes he is a Kiwi. So are countless others who fought for Commonwealth countries during WW2.

It is understandable that there may be some hesitation from the Government to allow all Commonwealth veterans to claim such an ongoing privilege into the future. But surely an exception could be made for WW2.

We think the minister should move to amend the legislation so that the few veterans of that war left can not only be buried in war cemeteries but also have a plaque that recognises the service that they gave to this country.

It is the very least we could do.