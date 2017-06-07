Swinging London coming to Nelson’s Theatre Royal

A new play is coming to town that is set to take Nelsonians back to the time of Beatlemania, sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll.

The Nelson Repertory Theatre production ‘Love, Love, Love’ opens at the Theatre Royal this Thursday night.

Director Hugh Neill, who also helps to make up the cast of five, says they have been rehearsing since April and are excited to bring the Mike Bartlett play to Nelson.

The play begins in 1967 in London and spans more than four decades.

It examines how the baby boomer generation has grown and adapted, and their place in today’s world, in a tale that embraces romance, treachery, fidelity and infidelity – as well as being funny.

“The two main actors cover a period of 40 years in their lives – they are 19 when we first see them and retired at the end,” says Hugh.

He also adds that the first scene coincides with the first satellite television broadcast in the world, where Britain commissioned the Beatles to perform the song “All you Need is Love” -which is where the title of the play comes from.

Love, Love, Love runs from 8 – 10 June and then 15 – 17 June.

For tickets, visit www.theatreroyalnelson.co.nz or call 548 3840.