Sirens have Lady Luck on their side

For the first time in their six year history the Sirens of Smash Nelson Roller Derby Team have their hands on a trophy with a special meaning.

The Sirens beat Dunedin’s Bonnie Brawlers and Christchurch’s Otautahi Roller Derby League to win the three-team trophy for the first time, in Christchurch.

Team captain Fay “Precious” McKenzie says one of the team’s partners made the trophy from stainless steel and it’s made in the image of the club’s first-ever poster. Dunedin has held it since its inception.

“It’s a trophy that has meant a lot to us and something we put a lot of time in creating, but we had to hand it over straight away and haven’t had it since.”

The Sirens have swelled in number to 20 players and many extra “fresh meat” new people to the sport keen to give it a go.

They overcame injuries, broken bones and even took turns babysitting a teammate’s baby in order to win the appropriately named Lady Luck Trophy.

Fay says winning the trophy was vindication that the hard work and training was paying off.

“When we first competed for it we simply weren’t good enough, we were too inexperienced and nervous.”

“We’d been training for a year but we were still learning.

“We’ve been self taught largely ever since and to win this (trophy) it means a lot to all the girls, but especially those of us who have been there from the start.”

Fay says she believes the stereotyping of the sport prevented it from growing in numbers more rapidly but the team was keen to change the minds of those who are sceptical.

“We aren’t a bunch of rough girls who go out there to try to deliberately hurt other people,” she says. “There are a number of rules and it takes a lot of skill.”

Fay says many of the team are mothers and simply enjoy the sport for what it is. The Sirens look set to play the Wellington Convicts later this month.