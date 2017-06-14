Saxton Range – the new home for target shooting

Target Shooting Nelson’s new $450,000 facility looks set to put the sport on the map.

The new facility at Saxton Fields, opposite Saxton Oval, was officially opened on Saturday, with the national body of the sport confident Nelson would host many national meets in the future.

The club has had to fundraise for the project itself with no council funds used to get the inside of the building completed.

“There’s been more than 2000 man hours from volunteers and a lot of businesses around the region have been very generous,” club president Alan Gibbs says.

Rachel McLean is one of the top shooters in Nelson and a New Zealand Smallbore representative who had her second open championships win a fortnight ago.

The 34-year-old says she has loved the sport ever since she started it at age 12.

“I had been very sick… Before that I was a very active kid but I didn’t have the stamina to play traditional sports and my nurse, whose son was a shooter, took me to the range and I was hooked.”

Rachel suffered from Toxoplasmosis – a parasitic disease picked up from coming into contact with cat waste. Rachel says she loves the social aspect of the sport. She says the sport is more mental than physical.

“It’s very disciplined, you have to take into account your breathing and keep your shoulders relaxed, because if one of those things are out of the ordinary it can really affect your score.”

The other thing she likes about the sport is how it is done on an even playing field.

“The great thing about it is that women can beat men and age isn’t a factor.

“I know some days I shoot really well and the next I have lost my rhythm a little bit and people beat me.

“It’s all part of why I love the sport.