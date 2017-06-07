Runners and walkers to help schools

Eighty-seven schools, kindergartens and playcentres are set to be the big winners in the Nelson Half Festival of Running after a new initiative was announced by event organiser Athletics Nelson.

The popular running and walking event over 2.5km, 5km, 10km and 21.1km will be based at Saxton Field on November 5. Athletics Nelson announced that entrants in this year’s event can nominate a school in the region which will receive up to half of their entry fee as a donation.

The scheme is being promoted by champion distance runner and Nelson College teacher Phil Costley who says he has “never encountered such an event which gives back to the local community in so many ways”. Phil will be contacting 87 schools, kindergartens and playcentres throughout the region with an information pack over the coming weeks to help them promote the event within their schools and throughout the community.

Phil says the funds raised could provide for a wide range of uses from books and sports equipment to camp subsidies or travel funds. He says entries have already started flowing in and the schools are already starting to accumulate funds.

Runners can prepare for the event by following a fitness programme designed by Academy of Distance Running coach Greg Lautenslager. Competitors can get some race experience and meet other runners and walkers at 10km events from the Sprig and Fern in Brightwater on September 2 and Mapua on September 30, and the weekly 5km series from the Turf Hotel in Stoke in October.

Details about the Nelson Half Festival of Running are available on the website thenelsonhalf.co.nz