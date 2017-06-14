Rocks Rd contractors cause cyclist safety fears

There are calls for contractors on Rocks Rd to remain vigilant about cyclist safety while work is carried out to repair the seawall along the State Highway.

Local cyclist Jacqui Irwin recently noticed that contractors had put out signage that trespassed into the cycle lane.

She said there was a real chance of “death or injury” as a result of the work.

Chris Allison of Bicycle Nelson Bays said the Rocks Rd cycle lanes were very small and any encroachment could force cyclists into the way of cars.

“It is not a comfortable road to cycle on.”

Chris said most of the time contractors were good about making sure there was enough room for cyclists.

“But this was some really glaring stuff they were doing with the work around the Basin Reserve. We brought it up with NZTA and council and they moved really quickly.”

Chris said NZTA took the work its contractors seriously.

“Because it does create a safety issue … it would be really concerning if this was a pattern of bad placement creeping in, but the response we got was encouraging.”

He hoped plans to remedy the cycle lanes would be pushed through quickly, but they had been stalled by investigations into the Southern Link.

“But the small avoidable stuff like people putting signs across cycle lanes – that is a no brainer. That stuff should not be happening.”

A NZTA spokesperson said the agency was aware of the incident.

“While it’s good that the issue was resolved quickly, the matter has been raised with contractors to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

On June 19 work will begin to resurface Rocks Rd, which will take about 10 days. Work will start at 7pm and finish by 7am.

The road will be reduced to one lane with stop/go traffic management in place and a 30kmh speed restriction.

During the day, the road will be open to two-way traffic but the 30kmh speed restriction will remain in place.