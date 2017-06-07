Remarried after 50 years

Stoke couple Kelvin and Rosie Gardiner got married in 1967 on June 3 at the All Saints church in Nelson, so on Saturday – fifty years later, they walked down the very same aisle for the second time.

Rosie remembers walking down the aisle towards Kelvin fifty years ago absolutely full of nerves, but this time he walked with her, hand in hand.

“I was so nervous that I didn’t get to enjoy it as much but I remember walking towards him thinking, ‘hurrah, we’re finally doing this.

“It was much more enjoyable this time, I had Kelvin by my side, our family and grandchildren were there and I wasn’t nervous at all, it was a lot of fun.”

Rosie says they’ve been inseparable ever since they were set up by family members for a school reunion when Rosie was 13 and Kelvin was 16.

“Kelvin made quite an impression, we stuck together like glue that night and nothing has changed.”

Saturday’s service was a reflection of the couple’s marriage, filled with family and good humour.

When exchanging rings, Rosie gifted Kelvin with a Rescue Wood 4 golf club instead of a ring, announcing that Kelvin had been having an affair during their marriage – an affair with golf.

The congregation chuckled as she vowed to not be jealous or trying to change him, with Kelvin announcing, “It’s better than a ring!”

Although they can’t say they never argued, the couple agree the secret to a good marriage is humour, sharing, and letting the other person be themselves.

“It’s all about sharing,” says Kelvin. “mixing things up, doing things together and letting the other one do what they want to do.”

Surrounded by their family, on the same day and at the same place, five decades later, they stood together on the church steps looking forward to many decades more.