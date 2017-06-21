Push for plaques for war veterans

BY CHARLES ANDERSON

The Returned Service Association is pushing for changes to the Veterans’ Support Act after the Nelson Weekly publicised the plight of Commonwealth veterans left in the lurch by the current legislation.

Nelson RSA president Barry Pont met with Veterans’ Affairs last week in Wellington and presented Weekly articles about local war vets John Beeching and Grace Lane.

John, a 93-year-old former Royal Air Force pilot, was due to miss out on a Government-funded memorial plaque when he dies.

He was previously entitled to a subsidised military plaque but was denied one because the new law says it should work to benefit those who served explicitly at the direction of the New Zealand government. Commonwealth veterans, despite serving as part of the Allied cause in WW2, do not fit this description.

However, after publicity, local Nelsonians stepped in to fund John’s plaque.

Grace Lane died two years ago at the age of 93, but also missed out on a plaque.

Barry says he and the RSA “are on the case” following the announcement of a review of the law by Minister of Veterans’ Affairs, David Bennett.

“We are putting in a remit to change the act,” Barry says.

This would cover all Commonwealth veterans regardless of the field of combat they served in.

“It’s the right thing to do,” says Barry.

John Beeching says other Commonwealth veterans should make their voices heard, too.

“Because we are the ones affected. It’s peanuts for the plaques.”

The law is currently under review, with the Government last week announcing Professor Ron Paterson, of the University of Auckland, to lead the project.

“This review will ensure an external and impartial perspective on how the Act is working,” says David Bennett.

“We recognise and appreciate the contribution of those who have served in the Commonwealth forces. The Act does not provide for those veterans who served under another Government to have a plaque paid for by the New Zealand Government.”

Its findings will be reported back to the Government in December.

Details of the submissions process are on the New Zealand Defence Force website www.nzdf.mil.nz/corporate-documents/vsa.

This includes when and where public forums around the country will be held.

You can also make submissions on the review by emailing review.vsa@nzdf.mil.nz.