Phill Jones ‘humbled’ with No 13 retirement

Phill Jones looked up at his newly retired No 13 Nelson Giants singlet and said there would be no more come-backs.

The face of the Giants franchise confirmed that, despite coming out of retirement three years ago and even filling in when import Kyle Adnam was injured for a couple of games in 2017, his singlet would not see active competition again.

“Yes, this is it and no, there is no circumstance out there (that will make me come out of retirement.”

The retirement of his and former player/coach and owner Nenad Vucinic’s No 4, means no player will ever wear those numbers for the Nelson Giants again.

“It’s pretty humbling to be recognised in that regard.

“When you think about guys who have had their numbers retired, maybe not in the NBL but in other sports who have contributed to other sports organisations around the world, it means a lot.

Phill’s number was retired along with the No 4 of long time Giants player/coach and owner Nenad Vucinic, who is not one for individual recognition and therefore, almost fittingly, wasn’t at the ceremony.

“Nenad is definitely one of those characters who hates individual honours, especially for himself, and I’ve grown to understand it. And as I’ve gotten older I’ve understood that team mentality and how important it is to know that it’s a group of guys that make all this possible.”

Phill played an extra 39 games for the Giants after announcing his first retirement three years ago.

From 1993 to 2017 he played 22 seasons and 398 games for the Giants to go with 10 games with Otago in 1999.

He won NBL titles in 1994 and 1998 and played professionally in Finland, Greece, Italy and Australia.

He played for the Tall Blacks in two Olympic campaigns and three World Championships between 1994 and 2010 with the Tall Blacks. Nenad played for the Giants between 1990 and 2000 amassing 227 games which included five seasons as a player/coach. He coached 237 games and won the NBL title as a player in 1994, a player/coach in 1998 and a coach in 2007.

He then went on to coach the Tall Blacks and now coaches overseas.

The Giants were not able to prevent the Wellington Saints from completing the first unbeaten NBL regular season ever, going down 82-67 in a performance which showed heart but little fire left in the bellies. Finn Delany was rightfully named Giants MVP for 2017, while Aussie import Kyle Adnam was named the Supporters MVP decided by fan votes.