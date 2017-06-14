Pharmacy taking over former liquor store

After sitting dormant for more than two years, the former Victory Liquor Store is getting a new lease on life – as a pharmacy.

The well-established Victory Square Pharmacy will be moving to the prominent corner site from their current Toi Toi St location, towards the end of September.

And owners Sean and Deirdre (Dee) Magee say they will be there for the long haul after what has been “years of drama” for the Victory community.

Back in 2013, the controversial Victory Liquor Store opened its doors at the site, but closed for good in 2015 after its application for a liquor licence was withdrawn by the owners, due to opposition from the local community.

Since then, the building has remained a “blight” in the heart of Victory.

Originally from Northern Ireland, Deirdre and Sean moved to Nelson in 2006, and have continued a long-serving reign of health-care services in the area, having run the pharmacy since July 2008.

Before then, it was owned by John Reardon for more than 20 years.

And, although Sean says the move wasn’t planned, they are very excited to expand their services. “We were looking out the window three or four weeks ago and saw the ‘for lease’ sign go up and thought, ‘wouldn’t that be nice’,” he says.

“Now we’ve signed on the dotted line, and we’re very excited about it. One month ago it wasn’t even on our radar.”

Deirdre, who took out the title of ‘Community Pharmacist of the Year’ in 2014, says the move is timely, with the business growing “hugely” in the last nine years.

“We have four to five staff on everyday now, which can be challenging in our current small dispensary,” she says.

“I think it’s a mixture of population growth, and word of mouth – we have tried hard to do a good service to the community and we want to invest in pharmacy in the area.”

The new pharmacy will focus on medicine, and aim to provide other services, such a medicine use reviews and Warfarin testing, in two new consultation rooms.

“At the moment we are definitely seeing the need for more healthcare services in the area, and we’d like to be able to offer that,” says Deirdre, who has been a pharmacist for 23 years.

They will also develop a closer relationship with the Victory Community Centre and continue their popular interpretation service for refugees, through their Burmese interpreter Zember Phow.

The building has been brought up to a new building standard of 90 per cent, and Deirdre and Sean say locals can expect to see a “complete rebrand” of the corner site.

“Everything is getting done,” says Deirdre.

“We’re here for the long term – it’s a community here, and that’s what we like about it.”