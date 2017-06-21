No sanctuary for protesters

As the Brook Waimarama Sanctuary inches closer to their “milestone” pest removal operation, the opposition from the community is not letting up.

But the Sanctuary says, despite the objection, they are determined to succeed in making their dream of being the largest pest-free sanctuary in the South Island, a reality.

Over 50 people gathered at Millers Acre on Saturday to protest the drop of 26 tonnes of brodifacoum-laced bait in the sanctuary this winter.

There will be three aerial applications of bait pellets spread by helicopter, spaced two-to-four weeks apart, between July and October.

The public were notified last week that the sanctuary would close on July 2 to prepare for the drop.

Although protesters were outraged by the drop, the walk up Trafalgar St to 1903 Square was not aggressive.

Protest leader Christopher St Johanser says they won’t be backing down, and willbe drawing attention to the matter “in as many public forums as they are able to”.

“We are acting with speed to ensure that this pollution does not occur, and we look for public support,” he says.

“This is an abominable poison, far more toxic than the public has been led to believe. We believe they have no mandate from the public- they have certainly set out to deny the public any voice in the decision-making process.”

Sanctuary trustee and spokesperson Derek Shaw says that while they acknowledge the public’s concern, they are left with “no other choice” and are trying to remain focused on the task at hand.

“We would much rather not use the toxin, but there is no other way. If we want to bring back rare species, ground trapping and poisoning is not realistic. We could never achieve pest-free status without this,” he says.

“We’re following best practice and when you’re looking in the toolbox of options there’s not many options left.”

Derek also admits that the trust didn’t anticipate the backlash they have received.

“We didn’t expect it, because for other fenced sanctuaries in New Zealand that have used brodifacoum, it wasn’t a major issue. We’re not sure why we’re striking more opposition,” he says.

“We’re very busy so haven’t been too distracted, but we are really trying to stay focused.”

Derek adds that while they are taking into account what has been raised, much of the information regarding the drop has been “sensationalised.”

“Of the 26 tonnes, most is cereal. There is 500 grams of brodifacoum in that, which is equivalent to a block of butter.”

He says each green bait pellet is 16mm long and is designed to smell and taste appealing to rodents and not birds, being the active ingredient in household rat poison.

“It’s also extremely insoluble in water, and does not get into the water itself. It binds to organic matter and solid sediments and is then slowly broken down by bacteria to inert and undetectable levels.”

Derek says that exact dates of the drop will depend on the weather, but the community will be informed.

“This is a legacy project for the sanctuary – but it’s for our future generations and we’re determined to make it successful.”