Nelson encouraged to get behind Matariki celebrations

Victory is preparing for what is set to be their biggest Matariki celebrations yet, but the goodwill of the Nelson community is required to help keep the popular event alive.

This is ninth year the Victory Community Centre has run the event, but it is also the first year they have ever had to ask an entry fee.

It will be held next Wednesday night, and they are asking a $1 entry fee per person to help cover the costs of what organiser Gareth Cashin describes as a “huge” event.

They also need volunteers to help out on the night, including drummers and fire performers. “Next year will be big, being our tenth celebrations, but we really need the community to get behind us to keep it going that far,” he says.

Nicola Bare, from the centre, adds that even just a donation of what people can afford would be greatly appreciated.

Victory Primary School pupils will be kicking off the night with a performance, and as always, free hot soup and rolls will be on offer before the lantern walk up the Railway Reserve, which will come to life with drummers, fire performers, artwork and the famous ‘neon zone’.

Afterwards, back at the community centre, there will be hangi, vegetable curry and a sausage sizzle to warm people up, followed by more entertainment.

Gareth is encouraging people to wrap up warmly on the night and bring snacks for their kids, along with a lantern or a torch.

If you don’t have a lantern to bring along, the centre is holding a lantern making workshop this Saturday, 10 June, 1-3pm for $2.00 per lantern, and glow sticks will also be for sale on the night. The 2017 Matariki Lantern Parade celebration will be held on Wednesday, 14 June from 3.30pm to 8pm, starting from the community centre.

To register for the hangi or vegetable curry on the night, or the lantern making workshop this weekend, email vccreception@victory.school.nz or call 546 8389.