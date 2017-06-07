Mother’s grief tamed by son’s gift of life

Camilla Edstrom was driving from her home in Cable Bay when she received the phone call. Her son Oliver had been in an accident.

It appeared he had fallen while at the beach in Auckland’s Herne Bay. He hit his head and had not been found for 10 minutes.

“I was in a daze,” Camilla says. “Then the tears came.”

But before she had even arrived at Auckland Hospital she had a feeling.

“I knew he would not come back. I had a sense.”

Oliver Lynch, 31, was born and raised in Nelson, he went to Nayland College before studying at South Seas Film School.

After working in the United States he had become a cinematographer working on National Geographic productions. He had been nominated for a Primetime Emmy for his work on two such shows.

The accident occurred more than two years ago, but Camilla remembers that the first thing she told doctors was that she wanted him to be a donor. Little did she know that her son already was.

Camilla says each of us have a deep desire to be beneficial.

“If you can, why wouldn’t you?”

There are more than 550 people waiting for an organ or tissue transplant, according to Janice Langlands of Organ Donation New Zealand. Some of those people will die waiting, while others will continue to lead lives restricted by long-term treatment.

She says people of all ages can be considered for donation.

“Very few medical conditions will prevent a person from being able to donate any organs or tissues,” Janice says.

But New Zealand still has a relatively low rate of organ donation.

After a day, doctors told Camilla that Oliver was brain dead. There would be no recovery. So Camilla said goodbye to her son while he was still on a ventilator to keep his heart beating and his organs preserved until they could be transplanted.

“It was horrible and tragic but knowing that he has helped someone has been such a comfort,” she says. “You are not your organs. You have organs but you are not your organs.”

Soon after Oliver’s death Camilla received a letter saying that two men had been given Oliver’s liver and kidneys. One wrote to her saying how he was the sole provider for his family and Oliver’s donation had allowed him to keep doing that. He had also been able to go to his grandchildrens’ school production.

“I just thought that was so fantastic,” Camilla says. “I was so grateful Oly was still of benefit.”

She says it is important to have a conversation with loved ones about death and organ donation before it is too late.

“We don’t talk about it nearly as much as we should.”

She says Oliver was charismatic, warm and playful. But he also had a wild streak and loved to dance. Sometimes she laughs thinking whether those two men are often struck with the compulsion to get up and start grooving – just because they have a bit of her son in them.

“That makes me smile,” Camilla says.

She had a memorial ceremony at Cable Bay soon after Oliver died. They sprinkled ashes but also kept some to lay at Wharariki Beach and up in Auckland.

“Oliver is everywhere now,” Camilla says.

And a part of him is in two men – whose lives went on, though Oliver’s ended.

For more information on organ donation visit www.donor.co.nz or call 0800 4 DONOR