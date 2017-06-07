For the first time in their storied National Basketball League history, the Nelson Giants will be retiring two singlets to honour the contributions of key players.

The presentation with be done during a Heritage Night celebrations during the Mike Pero Nelson Giants’ final home game of the season against the Wellington Saints at the Trafalgar Centre on Saturday.

Just who the players are who will have their numbers retired will remain a mystery right up until the ceremony happens, but Giants general manager Janie Granger says the organisation is keen to have as many past or present Giants players, coaches, administrators and supporters as possible at the game to create a real atmosphere.

Former Giants coach Matt Ruscoe, who filled the post from 1990 to 1993 when the Nelson national league team became the Giants, will be attending, as will former guard/captain player Chris Simpson.

“We are really keen to have as many people here as possible for the night and I know there are plenty of people still out there who have had an involvement in the Giants over the years and we would really like to see them all there.”

There will be a chance to catch up prior to the game where the 2017 Giants face the title favourite Saints for the final time. Head coach Brendon Bailey says a heritage night with two retired singlets is long overdue.

“I know, for the two guys that are getting their (singlets) retired, they’ve been long-serving people and, for me, to have played and worked alongside them personally, it’s a really big deal.

“There will be a Wannabees reunion as well so hopefully we can pack the (Trafalgar) Centre out.”

“I’m sure the atmosphere will be terrific and if we can end the Saints’ winning run at the same time that would be a bonus.”

Brendon says the 2017 season has been filled with plenty of ups and downs but he knows his team has shown glimpses of the team they are capable of becoming.

“We’ve shown how bright our future is for half a game but haven’t put it all out there as much as we would have wanted.”

Brendon says the shortened preseason made things difficult but it has been injuries after the team got on a roll to captain Sam Dempster and Aussie import Kyle Adnam which stalled the season late in the piece.

“We had some momentum after (back-to-back) wins, got our first win at home and then Kyle got injured which made things tough.”

Brendon acknowledged that local Tom Ingham has had his best season in a Giants singlet. The coach also praised the younger players in Tyler Marsh, Riley Bensemann and Sam Seelen.

“Tom has certainly had a great season, not that it’s been a big surprise to me because I always knew he had it in him, but it is a credit to how hard he’s worked and the effort he’s put in at training alongside someone like Dion (Prewster). “Equally, all three of the younger guys, Riley, Tyler and Sam, have played crucial roles at training and while they don’t always get the minutes in the games they are working really hard at the trainings, getting knocked down and getting back up and not complaining, and that’s a credit to them.”

The Giants final home game of the season against the Wellington Saints will be on Saturday with tip-off

at 7pm.

Those past or present Nelson Giants players, coaches, administrators or supporters who want to be part of the Heritage event can contact the Giants at admin@giants.nz to register.