Live Blog: Nelson Giants v Super City Rangers

Hello everyone and welcome to the Trafalgar Centre in Nelson as the Mike Pero Nelson Giants host the Super City Rangers in their National Basketball League fixture today.

The Giants season is now all about pride and whether they can notch a win on their home court today.

They have a chance to wreck the Wellington Saints’ perfect season in their final home game next Saturday night. The evening doubles as a Heritage night where two singlet numbers will be retired in a first for the franchise.

Sam Dempster is back warming up suggesting he will be back from injury.

Tip off is at 3pm.

Starting five for the Giants: Kyle Adnam, Dion Prewster, Finn Delany, Morgan Grimm and Sam Dempster.

Rangers starting five: Lindsay Tait, Mitch McCarron, Nnanna Egwu, Earnest Ross and Dillon Boucher.

4.41pm Giants go down 79-65.

4.36pm Rangers up 73-65 two minutes left.

4.32pm Giants have run out of puff here today. Not a game to get overly excited about at any point. Rangers by 10. They will look to build momentum towards the playoffs. 71-63

4.27pm The Giants fast running out of time here. The Rangers keep growing that margin. 68-61

4.24pm Dempster hits a three 62-59 Rangers lead. Skill level from both teams not fantastic here today but the effort is there.

4.18pm 60-55 Rangers lead heading into the final quarter. Giants not finishing off quarters well today. Free throw shooting also poor. It may cost them.

4.14pm Tom Ingham drives, is fouled and gets the foul 55-55. Big play. 45 seconds left in the third.

4.11pm Kyle Adnam with a three. The Giants won’t go away. 55-52.

4.07pm Sam Dempster big three cuts the lead 51-47.

4.05pm Giants trying to hang in there but there turnovers are killing them, Also giving up a bit of size in the rebounding stakes. 49-42.

4pm Prewster with a bucket. 42-38. Sam Dempster zero points and just one board in that half. May be playing with guts through this sternum injury. 42-41 Rangers lead.

Halftime: Rangers score the last two buckets to lead 38-34.

3.39pm Game all tied up. The refs are making some strange calls today. Resetting the clock when a shot doesn’t hit the rim. They are running the risk of losing control of the game 34-34.

3.36pm Kyle Adnam checks his feet, sets and fires a three to give the Giants the lead. Back to 32 all now.

3.33pm Rangers take the lead on a steal and runaway bucket 30-29. Time out Giants wit 5.30 to go in the second half.

3.28pm Giants leading 28-26 thanks to a three from Ali G. Still scrappy. Boucher and Dempster entering in some physical stuff.

3.27pm Bronson Beri with three that gets the Giants the lead 24-22.

3.24pm All points from the Giants starters until Ali Granger gets it going 22-21 Rangers lead

3.23pm End of one quarter the Rangers lead 19-18. Pretty scrappy stuff really from both teams. The Giants suffering from turnovers but still in the hunt.

3.20pm Kyle Adnam with a hustle play gets two with a busy layup. 17-16 though the Rangers have a three point play coming up. 19-16.

3.17pm Tom Ingham in for Dempster. 15-14 Rangers lead. Defence still not physical enough from the Giants.

3.16pm Grimm with the offensive board, kicks it out to Prewster who knocks down his second three to draw the Giants level 14-14.

3.14pm Egwu productive for Rangers despite five points from Prewster. 14-11 Rangers lead.

3.12pm Two quick break buckets from the Rangerrs after turnovers. Soft defence from the Giants so far. 10-6 Rangers lead.

3.09pm – Morgan Grimm with two and Kyle Adnam with a two pointer 4-4.