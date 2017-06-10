Live Blog: NBL Nelson Giants v Saints

Hello and welcome to the Nelson Giants’ last game for 2017 as they welcome the Wellington Saints to the Trafalgar Centre.

The Mike Pero Giants are also celebrating their Heritage Round and will retire the singlets of Phill Jones and Nenad Vucinic at halftime.

The Giants also have a chance to spoil the Saints’ perfect record in the regular season.

It’s last chance saloon time, The match tips off at 7pm.

Giants starting five: Sam Dempster, Dion Prewster, Kyle Adnam, Finn Delany and Morgan Grim.

8.36pm Fulltime 82.67 Saints win.

8.34pm Giants young guns get a go for the last two minutes 80-67.

8.31pm Giants haven’t let the margin go. They’re still trying 78-63.

8.24pm Delany hits two free throws and a three 75-57.

8.23pm Dempster has been the best for the Giants he lands another two but it’s too little too late. 70-52

8.21pm TI Tom Ingham with a three 70-50 Saints lead.

8.17pm Three quarter time Saints lead 67-47.

8.13pm Saints turning it up a notch 61-45

8.12pm Beri with three 54-45 Saints lead.

8.09pm Giants not getting the calls from the refs that’s for sure.

8.08pm Saints pulling away again 52-40.

8.07pm 48-40 the Saints lead much better intensity in the third quarter so far from the home team.

8pm We are back and the Giants have scored two buckets to open the half. 46-35. Sam Dempster adds two 46-37.

7.42pm Halftime the Saints lead 44-31.

7.40pm Wide open Delany helps himself to three then gets called for a travel on the next play and the Giants are unhappy. 41-31.

7.38pm Dempster three and Delany jumper closes the gap 36-28.

Timeout Giants. Saints lead 24-21 5.22 left in the half.

7.33pm Errors galore from the Giants in the second quarter. 36-23. The game is getting away from them.

7.32pm Kyle Adnam with two costly turnovers. 29-22 Saints lead.

7.27pm Scrappy period. Grim completely switched off in defence one play but the Giants still lead 21-20.

7.20pm Dempster with a deflected pass three. Not sure who gets the assist there. Tom Ingham drives and gets two. 19-18 Giants lead.

7.18pm 14-14 at the end of the first quarter. Defence rules!

7.15pm Sam Dempster hits a corner three to get the Giants back in front 14-12.

7.13pm Adnam drives in the paint and gets the easy finish. 11-10. Giants lead.

7.09pm Prewster hits a jumper but Tai Wesley misses two free throws for the Saints. 7-6 Giants lead.

7.08pm Giants holding a narrow 5-4 lead.

7.05pm Morgan Grim nails a three 5-2 Giants.

7.04pm Jordan Mills early bucket for the Saints with Grim replying 2-2.