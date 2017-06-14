Lessons to learn from speaking about suicide

Gaile Noonan knew nothing about depression or suicide when her life was turned upside down 11 years ago.

The Nelson City councillor and mother of two was widowed by suicide, leaving Gaile to figure out how to move forward in uncertain times.

“I was soon to learn, and quickly, that it leaves one with a whole lot more questions than answers,” she says.

One thing she does know is that not talking about suicide has not helped. So she is speaking out about her personal experience in the hope that it might make a small difference.

The Government is seeking submissions on a new suicide prevention strategy and Gaile penned a submission on her experience with loss.

“I’d like people to know that you can survive but you have to look after yourself. If you are not in a good way your family surely isn’t going to be.”

She says so many families seem to have a connection with depression.

“It’s bigger than we think and we need to stop it before it gets bad.”

Every year, more than 500 people die by suicide in New Zealand. The draft proposal for public consultation outlines a framework for how suicidal behaviour can be reduced.

Gaile says it was close friends and family that helped them through the ordeal.

“We decided fairly early on that we would need to stick together to be able to move to square one.”

Gaile says a death did not stop everyday life of bills arriving and food needing to be bought.

However, she went into a protective “zone” which meant she struggled to remember anything. When people ask her what happened in 2006 or 2007 she answers: “We didn’t do those years.”

Gaile says the good friends gave love, food, chocolate and DVDs, but they did not receive anything for all the time they gave up to support the family.

She says it is important that they are also offered counselling support.

“I am a big believer in resilience – something I attempted to help my children learn. I believe we need to help all people to learn to be resilient.”

She says her husband committing suicide was a part of the life she and her family had experienced, but it did not define them.

“It is a piece of the puzzle that we have had. But it doesn’t stop you.”