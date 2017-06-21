Last stop for Stoke loop

Whenever Barbara Minnitt wants to go anywhere she walks out the back gate of Summerset Village, crosses Nayland Rd and hails down a bus that appears every half an hour.

But come June 30 the bus service, which has run for two years, will stop. Barbara, 75, says it will leave her, and a host of other regular users, stranded.

“It would be regrettable to see it go. It’s great for the older population. They talk about people being socially isolated and if they can’t get out and about what’s going to happen?”

The Weekly hopped aboard the service with Barbara last week to speak to those directly affected.

“I think it’s disgusting, to be honest,” says 87-year-old Margaret Farish.

“It’s just a pity more people don’t know about it.”

Margaret uses the bus twice a week for shopping. She says it’s vital for her day to day life. Margaret says she would complain to council but her mind isn’t what it used to be and she struggles to concentrate for long periods of time.

But when the service finishes she will have to walk 15 minutes to the nearest bus stop in the height of winter.

“That’s not a good result by anyone’s standards,” she says.

One bus driver, who does not want to be named, says the closing of the service, with nothing to replace it, does not make any sense.

“When they first did the sums on it, it can’t have been to make a profit. It’s a service.”

He says the Stoke Loop has helped create a “village feeling” which helps make the whole community more connected.

“What price can you put on that?”

Nelson City Council spokesperson Paul Shattock says $171,000 a year has been spent on the service, with 48% funded by the NZTA. He says, in the 12 months from April last year a total of 16,210 passenger trips were taken.

The bus driver says an average of 80 people was using it during the week.

“Which is a pretty good number and if they changed the route I’m sure it would get even more people.”

Councillor Stuart Walker, who is chair of the works and infrastructure committee, says the council regularly reviews its services.

“We are seriously concerned about the lack of occupancy on the buses. By the time we divided the cost by the number of participants it was a hugely uneconomical thing to do.”

However, he acknowledges that the council might not have done the best job in promoting the Stoke Loop’s existence.

The council’s Paul Shattock says a wider review of public transport, which will be carried out this year, might provide different routes or options that are more useful. He also says it was widely publicised.

But Sue Tilby, of Age Concern, says Stoke’s growing and elderly population is being let down.

“It’s seen as a link to get them to places. A lot of these people don’t drive and therefore they are stuck.”

She also says she wasn’t approached by the council to promote the loop service in the organisation’s magazine.

“If I had known it was in jeopardy then we could have done more … It’s disappointing.”