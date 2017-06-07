Honoured for helping those at Hospice

When Mary Garner first started working for Nelson Tasman Hospice 30 years ago there were only six volunteers. Now there are more than 400.

She arrived in 1987, when the hospice began, to take over coordinating volunteers.

It was a time when the hospice movement was still in its infancy.

“We had everything for people coming into this world but nothing for people going out of it,” Mary says.

So she started with a “blank canvas” in caring for those who were dying.

“I knew some of the basic services I wanted but a lot it came from really good people who turned up and just offered their help.”

Mary has now been recognised for her work by being made a Companion of the Queen’s Service Order, as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Since 2002, the hospice has recorded more than 8,000 volunteer referrals and her contributions have left “an enduring positive impact on the local community,” according to her citation.

She says the Nelson Tasman Hospice is now an integral part of the community and volunteers are essential to its mission.

“I think everybody should be a volunteer – it gives something back to the community.”

Volunteers are involved in everything from life story writing, massage, hairdressing and building wheelchair ramps.

“It’s good for the soul to volunteer,” Mary says.

Dr Lesley Rhodes was made also a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her work with the Cawthron Institute and “revolutionising the management of marine algal blooms and biotoxins in shellfish”.

Bernadette Gavin, of Nelson, was made a Companion of the Queen’s Service Order for advocating for gender equality for more than 40 years.

There were also several local recipients of the Queen’s Service Medal.

Dave Hansford, of Moutere, was recognised for his work advocating for the environment through various media for many years.

Barry Pomeroy was recognised for his work with Returned Service Associations across the region, including playing the bugle at ANZAC Day parades and services from 1954 until 2006.

Julian Shields was recognised for setting up the Nelson branch of Habitat for Humanity in 1995, a worldwide not-for-profit organisation which aims to build houses for families in need.

Karen Stade was recognised for her service to local history – which included her involvement in the Nelson Historical Society and her work creating exhibitions and book projects on local communities and people.