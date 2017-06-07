He’s a flippin’ champion

Fifteen year old Crusoe Jones is not your typical teenager, he spends his spare time diving toward concrete, jumping between objects, flipping off platforms, and has been named New Zealand’s Under 17 Parkour Champion.

The Nayland College student says he loved parkour and free running instantly and has been throwing flips and tricks for the last five years.

“[Free runners] have a different vision, we see obstacles as pathways. It’s all about freedom of movement, pushing the limits, and getting that flow.”

But while he may be experienced at fearlessly defying gravity, Jamzac, New Zealand’s national parkour and free running championship, was his first taste of competition.

Crusoe admits he was nervous for the Anzac weekend competition at the Flow Academy of Motion in Auckland.

“I was pretty nervous, I’d never been to the Flow Academy before and everyone else was really good, I had no expectations.”

Crusoe competed against a field of twenty free runners and tracers but came out on top, winning the under 17 speed and style sections as well as a special award for Youth Best Trick with his spontaneous ‘dive cat to slide’.

His now-signature move, the dive cat to slide, involves diving from one high platform to another 2.5 metres away, threading his legs through his arms, and then sliding down a tiny plank of wood on the other side of the second platform.

“I figured out that I might do it when I was jamming on the first day, but if I did I wanted to save it for the finals. I stayed awake most of that night trying to decide whether I should throw it or not.

“On the day I hesitated for a spit second then just decided to commit, vaulting to the other platform and somehow I stuck it.”

Crusoe says he still can’t believe he is the national under-17 champion.

“It is amazing, it was my first competition so I just went along to test the waters, so when I won it took a long time for the results to sink in, I still think it’s crazy, I’m just a dude from Nelson who loves doing flips.”

While Jamzac was Crusoe’s first parkour and free running competition, he says he’s got the competition bug and is looking out for more events.

“I definitely want to keep competing, parkour is a relatively new sport in New Zealand but if any competitions pop up, I’ll be there.”

In the meantime you’ll catch him running, diving, jumping and flipping around the city’s parks, schools, and skateparks, or training at Gymnastics Nelson each weekend.