Go-ahead for city apartments

Nelson’s newest inner-city apartments opposite the Cathedral have been given the green light and are already selling fast.

Resource consent for 17 apartments has been approved for Bett’s Corner, on the corner of Trafalgar Square and Nile St, with building expected to commence this August.

It is the first of Nelson City Council’s special housing area (SHA) developments to proceed.

Bett’s Corner syndicate spokesman Craig Dennis says demand for the apartments has been strong with 11 already sold, to mainly Nelson buyers.

Designed by Arthouse Architects, the one, two and three-bedroom apartments range in price from $760,000 to $1.8 million.

“No two apartments are the same, which helps make this such a bespoke architectural project,” says Craig.

“There’s been overwhelming demand for penthouses, which have all sold.”

Craig says pre-construction pricing for the remaining six apartments is available only until the end of June, through Bayleys Nelson.

The development, which will be built by local company Scott Construction, also incorporates a private, landscaped, shared green space.

Nelson mayor Rachel Reese says, as the first of the special housing projects, it is “gratifying” to see the success of the concept.

“Together with other housing developments underway, it will help bring new life and energy to the city,” she says.