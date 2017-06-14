First sod turned in airport redevelopment

After years of planning, the first sod was officially turned on the $32 million Nelson Airport redevelopment on Monday afternoon.

Airport officials, board members, contractors and the mayors of both Nelson and Tasman met at the old terminal to mark the occasion, which Nelson Airport CEO Rob Evans described as a “milestone” for the airport. “Our management team have lived and breathed this for the last two years, and today’s milestone is where the rubber will hit the road,” he says.

Nelson Airport’s board chairman Paul Steer says it has taken a long time for the airport to get to this point. “It’s a special day for us, and now the heavy lifting and creativity can begin.”

Nelson mayor Rachel Reese congratulated the team on their hard work, and said she was looking forward to seeing the project progress.

“We’re all climbing on board for this critically important regional project – and it’s no small project. These guys have really understood the value of this infrastructure for the region’s growth,” she says.

The build is expected to take 18 months, and national construction firm Naylor Love will work with Fulton Hogan and local company Gibbons Construction on the build.