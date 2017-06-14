Firewood goes to worthy causes

Four worthy causes will spread the warmth this winter after being named the recipients of a big firewood giveaway.

Together, Wholesale Landscapes and Azwood Energy gave away four pallets of boxed, kiln-dried firewood blocks to four local causes, The Koha Shed, Angels Trio, Keeping Kids Warm Nelson and Tahunanui Community Centre.

“We’re extremely happy with the recipients we’ve given these woodblocks to, they’ve gone to a lot of families in Nelson that are in need of some warmth this winter,” says Wholesale Landscapes’ team member Tom Filmer.

“A large number of people suggested worthy causes and we would have loved to have done more. Wholesale Landscapes wants to be involved in helping the community where possible and we’ve had a long line of promotions that look at assisting community organisations and growing our community relationships.”

Each pallet contained 60 boxes of Azwood dry firewood blocks. Angels Trio deciding to take nominations from their Facebook followers, before giving away their portion to 10 families in need through a live Facebook draw.

The organisation has been operating for close to a year and is run by three Nelson women, Chanel Faapue, Vera Manawaiti and Lovey Paul. Chanel says there were many factors that led her to create Angels Trio, the main one being a lack of support for people when it came to meals.

“When I was living over in Australia with my kids, there was nothing there, no help whatsoever with food, there was help with accommodation, but not food,” says Chanel.

“When I came back to New Zealand my mum was approached by church members and asked if she would go and help in a soup kitchen. Mum told me and I went and checked it out and I didn’t like it because it was only soup with bread and it was only once a month and that’s not enough, so I went and saw the lovely sister-in-laws and we started from there.”

Every Sunday, at the Whakatu Dance Theatre, the trio provides a free community meal for anybody and everybody.

“Mum used to always make a roast with roast veges and pudding too, so that’s what I wanted and that’s what I’ve done. It’s not a roast every week but at least it’s a nice filling meal that’s going to hold them until the next day,” says Chanel.

On Mondays and Wednesdays, they also provide free school lunches to seven Nelson schools. Both the Sunday dinner and school lunches are funded through sausage sizzles, grants and other fundraising efforts, as well as the catering business the ladies have recently established. Angels Trio is also in the process of creating sponsorship forms so people can help with the 146 children that require school lunches each week. The average lunch they make costs around $4. Anyone interested in helping Angels Trio can Facebook message them or contact them at angelshumblebeginnings@gmail.com. For those in need of a hot meal, Angels Trio’s Sunday dinner is held from 4pm-6pm.

Tahunanui Community Centre received a pallet of firewood on behalf of the Tahuna community and has distributed it amongst those in need. Glenn Bisdee from Keeping Kids Warm says he is using the wood as an emergency response.

“I drop it at people’s homes before they get what I’ve ordered for them, which is a ton of firewood. Families receive around three or four boxes depending on how long it’s going to take for my order to get to them.”

The Koha Shed also took nominations on Facebook before giving away the boxes to 10 families.