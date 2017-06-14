Community groups collect $8k

Window screens were washed, fuel flowed, and thousands of orange tokens were dropped throughout May for this year’s Good in the Hood.

The charity support programme that divides $4000 between four charities through customer voting at each Z station in New Zealand has come to a close.

The tokens have been counted and all the charities involved were winners, with the public choosing how the combined total of $8000 was to be shared.

From the Z Rutherford site, the Child Cancer Foundation were the big winners, taking home $1335.30, St John received $895.40, Victim Support Nelson $890.30, and Big Brothers Big Sisters took home $879.00 to help match more local children with volunteer mentors.

From the Motueka site, Motueka Riding for the Disabled received $1217.60, Motueka SPCA $1130, Motueka Community Patrol $1088.40, and the Motueka Women’s Support Link were given $591.

The token station had to be emptied six times throughout May at Z Rutherford, which CEO of the Bowater Motors Z Rutherford and Z Motueka sites, Chris Bowater, says shows how much the community supported the charities.

“We’ve had an unprecedented number of votes this year, far more than last year, and for the month of May we had all our customers voting for their favourite charity.”

Chris thanks the communities in Nelson and Tasman, particularly all the customers who voted.

“Without the community involvement and support, we wouldn’t be able to give to these worthwhile organisations.”

And the community weren’t the only ones getting involved, the charities all came down and rolled up their sleeves to wash windows, fuel cars, and talk to customers about Good in the Hood and their organisation.

“We had a great time washing windows and interacting with the customers,” says St John’s Robbie Blankenstein. “It was a lot of fun.”