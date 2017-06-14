Age just a number for pool whizz-kid

Zarrie Wood was nicknamed ‘8-ball’ in the womb, so it is no surprise she’s turning heads on the pool table.

The 15-year-old Nelson Suburban Club pool player won the 8-ball women’s pairs title at the South Island Championships at just 15-years-old last weekend.

The Nayland College pupil and her partner, 17-year-old JoJo Coleman, became the youngest duo to claim a title of that kind in New Zealand.

Zarrie was meant to play in the championships with her mum Jane but, when she became ill, Zarrie teamed up with JoJo and created history, coming back from 3-0 down to claim the best of seven frame match 4-3.

“I’m a good player and Zarrie’s father is a good player, and when I was pregnant with Zarrie I was playing in the Nelson reps and (the team) nicknamed her ‘8-ball’ and people still ask me now ‘how’s 8-ball doing’? So it’s just one of those things that has stuck,” Jane says.

A first-time partnership winning a South Island title is a rare feat, yet alone two teenagers taking the title.

“All they needed was to pot that last black and it’s over, but playing with JoJo really balanced us out and when we got it back to 3-3 we felt we had the momentum,” Zarrie says.

Zarrie says with her parents both top players, she took up the sport at 10-years-old and has flourished ever since.

Last year, Zarrie was named the most promising player at the 2016 nationals.

The family’s new home had a room specifically built to house the pool table.

“I play every Thursday night at the Suburban Club but I try to play as much as I can at home.

“I’ll have dinner and then play a couple of games, or if I have 15 minutes before school in the morning then I’ll play,” Zarrie says.

“I’ve always had a passion for it and it’s something different from what others do.

Zarrie will continue to train towards the national championships and has plans to compete internationally when she is older.