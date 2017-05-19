What’s on this weekend

Today’s weather remains fine according to Metservice. Friday has reached a high of 15°C with westerlies strengthening this afternoon and showers developing overnight.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, with a few showers, clearing to fine early morning, cold southwesterlies easing at night, a high of 12°C, and a brisk overnight low of -1°C.

Sunday is forecast to be fine with early frosts, a 12°C high, southwesterlies dying out in the morning and a 0°C low overnight.

FRIDAY

Nineteen bands battled it out last weekend and tonight, the top twelve will take to the stage for the Smokefree Rockquest Nelson Final. The event kicks off at 7pm at Theatre Royal, tickets are available from Theatre Royal and TicketDirect or at the door. Adults and seniors are $20, while students and children are $10.

The Mike Pero Nelson Giants take on the Hawkes Bay Hawks tonight at the Trafalgar Centre from 7pm. Come down to support the men in blue as they play this must win match. Tickets are available at the door.

Head to the Harp Meditation Weekend Retreat at the Wangapeka retreat centre for a fun, restorative, renewing and connecting weekend. Guided by live harp music and words interwoven, this is a wonderful and fast way to expand your intuition and inner knowing. The retreat is for anyone over the age of 16 and runs from 6pm Friday until 2pm Sunday. Tickets are available from www.wangapeka.org and for more information, Click Here.

Fancy yourself a bit of a detective? Head along to The PlayHouse Cafe on Friday or Saturday night for the interactive show, “Murder Mystery 101”. Search for clues, question suspects and solve the murder in a great night out with friends and family at The Playhouse Theatre. Dinner starts from 6pm and the show kicks off with a scream as the victim is revealed and suspects come out out of the wood work at 8pm. Finish the night with a boogie on the dance floor with DJ Murderer till late. Tickets are $20 or $35 for the two course buffet and are available Here or call 035402985.

Hopefest 2017 continues with a Quiz Night for Charity tonight from 7:30pm at Hope Community Church. However, this quiz has a twist, the $3000 prize money will all go to help support sponsored local charities because Hopefest is all about ‘Bringing Hope to our Community’. Register your team for a fun night at hopefest.co.nz or turn up as an individual and be placed in one. Entry is free.

SATURDAY

Get your mates, get your tickets, get your bike and ride on down to Annesbrook Community Church for The Big Bike Film Night in Nelson. Arrive at 6.15pm for a 7pm start and watch some of the best cycling short films from around the world. Tickets are $20 on-line Here, or $22 on the night

Frontier Comedy are thrilled to announce multi-talented comedian, writer & internet sensation Frenchy has returned to New Zealand. Head to the Theatre Royal at 8pm on Saturday for his brand new stand-up show Frenchy Unleashed. Tickets cost $35 per adult and $29 per senior/student and are available Online Here or call 03 548 3840.

SUNDAY