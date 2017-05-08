Weekend quake hits top of the south

Over 250 Nelsonians reported feeling the magnitude 4.5 earthquake that hit the top of the south on Saturday.

GeoNet recorded the quake hitting at 7.53pm on Saturday evening and categorised it as a moderate earthquake.

The quake’s epicentre was situated 10 km north-west of Blenheim and 37 km deep.

Reports of the quake flooded into the website with 3076 people across New Zealand registering themselves as having felt the tectonic movements.

Those who reported feeling the quake within the region categorised the quake from weak to moderate, meanwhile in other areas, the quake was categorised as severe and extreme.