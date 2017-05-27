Waimea Combined humble Nelson College in rugby encounter

Waimea Combined completely outclassed Nelson College 38-24 to win the annual Tasman UC Championship rugby derby at Waimea College today.

It was a dominant second half effort from the hosts who completely outplayed Nelson College in the backs while the forwards, while struggling at scrum time, were committed at the breakdown and deservedly laid a good enough platform for their speedy backs to do more than enough on attack.

Nelson relied heavily on captain and fullback Leicester Faingaanuku to spark their attack but tries to Waimea captain Josh McPherson and a second half intercept try to Matthew Stevenson sealed the deserved result for Waimea who have now won three games in a row.