UPDATE: Armed police search for vehicle after altercation

Beach Rd has reopened after police swept through the area trying to locate a vehicle of interest after a burglary and altercation at a Collins Road property in Richmond.

Police are armed because the altercation was potentially gang related.

“We had officers armed because we don’t know who we’re dealing with,” says Senior Sergeant Blair Hall.

Stratford St was cordoned off and spikes were laid out across the road.

A police dog handler has searched a property on the street and officers have interviewed the two occupants of the house.

The vehicle related to the altercation was found at the Stratford St property after a member of the public informed police of its location.

Police have not found its occupants.

Nelson Bays Area Commander Matt Arnold-Kelly would not say if the occupants of the vehicle were known to police.

Police have now abandoned the search but are pursuing lines of inquiry in relation to the altercation and burglary.