Truck rolls in Deep Gully

A truck rolled in Deep Gully, along State Highway 6 in the early hours of the morning.

The incident occurred just before 3.52am between Maruia and Springs Junction.

Senior Sergeant Nigel McMorran says the driver has walked away with no injuries and emergency services remain on the scene.

The road has been reduced to a single lane and will remain that way until the truck has been righted, motorists should expect delays.

“A crane is being brought in at midday to right the truck, the road should be cleared for traffic shortly after that,” says Nigel.