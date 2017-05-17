Titans put on show in hockey win

Federal Titans underscored their Nelson hockey division one title credentials with a 3-1 win over the Young Feds at the Saxton Hockey Turf on Saturday.

It was the experience of the Titans which eventually won the day and wore down their younger club mates.

It was an even first half with the faster, younger side matching it with the Titans who were stacked with New Zealand Masters players.

The 1-1 score line at halftime gave way to a more dominant effort from the Titans.

Stu Beach was one of the sparks for the veteran side as they scored two goals in the second half to ensure they earned a crucial win.

In the other senior men’s match Stoke got the better of Waimai United after a similar second half effort.

The scores were locked 3-3 at the break but Stoke got two goals late in the match to prevent Waimai from getting even a share of the spoils after the team, which was promoted to the top division last year, gave a strong account of themselves.

The division one men’s matches are also different this year because women are allowed to play for teams if they get a dispensation.

Nelson Hockey is trying the initiative to entice players to stay in the sport and ensure that women’s players still have a good standard of hockey.

The two remaining top flight women’s teams play in the men’s second division, with Federal Women beating Federal division two men 2-1 while Tasman women went down to Waimai United 5-2 in another competitive match.