Suburbs sole Nelson survivor in Chatham Cup

It was mission accomplished for Nelson Suburbs as they cruised into the second round of the Chatham Cup with a 6-1 win over FC Nelson at Guppy Park on Sunday.

Suburbs were never in danger of losing the tie once they went ahead after 15 minutes through Jonathan Gough.

Experienced striker Campbell Banks also scored twice, as Suburbs led 3-0 at the break and never looked back.

It was a different story for Richmond Athletic in Blenheim against Central Pirates, with Richmond failing to make the most of a 1-0 halftime lead to lose 3-2.