A slip along State Highway 60, between the Takaka Hill and Riwaka has been cleared.

The slip, a result of this week’s heavy rainfall, blocked one lane just south of Hobsons Corner, proving hazardous for drivers.

The New Zealand Transport Agency sent out a social media post alerting drivers of the slip at 6.10pm last night.

However, contractors have worked to clear the road and as of 10.20am today, the road is now completely clear.