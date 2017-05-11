Severe weather Watch upgraded to a Warning

The severe weather watch issued by Metservice on Tuesday evening for heavy rain has been upgraded to a warning overnight.

“A front, slow-moving over the northwest of the South Island tonight, moves onto the North Island tomorrow, then moves east of New Zealand on Friday.

“A period of northerly rain is expected over much of central and northern New Zealand ahead of the front.”

Metservice forecast a further 100 to 140mm of rain for the western ranges and 80 to 100mm elsewhere in addition to what has already fallen, in the 18 hours from 9pm Wednesday until 3pm Thursday.

Today, Nelson is expected to experience peak intensities of 30 to 40mm per hour about the ranges.

“This amount of rain will cause rivers and streams to rise rapidly, and may cause surface flooding and slips.”