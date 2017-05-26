Severe weather watch for Northwest Nelson

Today Metservice issued a severe weather watch in preparation for the predicted burst of heavy rain set to fall on Northwest Nelson.

“A trough is expected to cross New Zealand on Saturday preceded by northerly winds and a period of rain. This watch is for the possibility that the rain will accumulate to near warning levels.”

Rain is expected to develop this afternoon and become heavy for a time tonight and early Saturday morning before easing late Saturday morning.

People in this area are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any of these areas are upgraded to a full warning.