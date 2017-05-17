Severe weather rains down on Nelson

Metservice have issued a severe weather warning over northwest Nelson and a severe weather watch over the remainder of the Nelson area.

A deep low crossing central New Zealand this morning has brought heavy rain to the region.

Heavy rain is expected to return to northwest Nelson this afternoon before easing tomorrow morning.

In the 19 hours from midday today to 7am Thursday morning, expect a further 60 to 80mm mainly about the ranges with peak intensities of 20 to 30mm per hour expected overnight tonight.

People in the northwest Nelson area are advised to look out for rapidly rising rivers and streams and also possible slips and surface flooding.

The remainder of Nelson including the Richmond Ranges will also experience heavy rain this morning, and again from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning.

The expected rainfall warrants only a watch at this stage, if it is upgraded we will update you.