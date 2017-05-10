Serious bullying incident at Nelson College

The details of “serious acts of bullying” at Nelson College have been outlined in an email to parents explaining the incident which occurred at the college’s boarding residences in the first term.

The matter was reported to the senior administrators at the end of the school holidays and was immediately and thoroughly investigated, the statement issued by board chairman Dennis Christian and headmaster Gary O’Shea on Wednesday says. These incidents involved 13 boys, three of whom were Year 13s,

“The incidents were serious acts of bullying perpetrated by a small number of senior boys and in no way represents the values and core culture of the school or our boarding institution”

“The investigation resulted in one Year 13 student being removed from boarding and suspended from school pending a BOT hearing, one Year 13 student being removed from boarding and being sanctioned and one Year 13 student being stood down from boarding and sanctioned.

“We are deeply saddened that a small group of boys have failed to assimilate what has been a central cultural message and focus within the College, which is the care and respect for each individual.

“We have extensive programmes based around respect for each other which have been very successful and are well embedded in the school including our Respect 360 programme, we have a positive Year 13 leadership programme which engenders personal growth and support for junior students and have extensive student support networks all to foster positive relationships within the school. We will reinforce and strengthen our anti bullying message and continue to include emphasis on respect, compassion, tolerance and empathy in all aspects of College life communicated through our assemblies, classes, programmes and activities.