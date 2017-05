Nelson police are investigating a serious assault that occurred in the Nelson CBD on Saturday morning.

The alleged assault took place along Bridge Street at 2.50am near the Shark Bar.

The offender was described as a male caucasian in his 20s and of solid build.

Police are investigating and ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who may be able to provide information to contact Nelson Police.

Alternatively, information may be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111