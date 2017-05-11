Saxton Velodrome finish date set in concrete

The Saxton Velodrome looks set for a mid-June completion with concrete pouring and the finishing touches to be added over the next month.

The $1.6million project is a joint venture between Nelson City Council, Tasman District Council and the Saxton Velodrome Trust, with the Trust expected to contribute $300,000. It was hoped the project would be completed before the end of 2016 but that date is now June 14, 2017.

Tasman District Council reserves officer Glenn Thorne says a number of areas are getting the finishing touches, with the hope the weather will stay warm enough for the final concrete pours over the next month.

“There was a six to 12-month wait for the embankment to settle which has been completed and now it has come up really well. Now the work on the embankment continues as well as the drainage being done as well as work on the learn-to-ride area and the under-pass to the inner portion of the track,” Glenn says.

The main concrete pour of the track itself will be done with a special machine which will arrive from Auckland. It must work at an approximate temperature no lower than 10 degrees Celsius but the benefit will be that it can be done in one pour.

In the meantime, work on the final trim and base preparation will be completed.