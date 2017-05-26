Rugby community rallying for family of Bevan Moody

Nelson Bays rugby clubs will do their bit tomorrow to help the family of Waitohi prop Bevan Moody who died after suffering a cardiac arrest in the second half of a Tasman Trophy fixture last weekend.

It is understood Waimea Old Boys will be passing around collection buckets tomorrow and other clubs look set to follow suit.

The former Marlborough Boys’ College player had been in an induced coma at Nelson Hospital since the incident but died yesterday.

The Tasman Rugby Union and all rugby clubs around the Marlborough and Nelson Bays region have all showed their support with Bevan leaving behind a partner and young daughter.

“It’s gutting to see a young man die while playing the game he loved. It’s wrong and hard to make sense of when someone dies at such a young age,” said NZR General Manager of Rugby Neil Sorensen.

“I met Bevan at Under 20 camps, he was a neat young man and a talented player who had many years of rugby, but more importantly life, ahead of him.

“Our thoughts go out to his family, especially his partner and his young daughter, and his team mates who will be taking this sudden loss really hard. The immediate focus is ensuring Bevan’s family and his mates are fully supported.”

A service for Bevan will be held at Blenheim’s ASB Theatre at noon on Tuesday. It will continue at Endeavour Park in Picton.

