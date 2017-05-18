Power outage in Tasman

Homes and businesses along Seaton Valley Rd, Neudorf Road, Sunrise Valley Rd and the areas in between are currently experiencing a power outage.

Network Tasman spokesperson are working to restore power to this area as quickly as possible but could not yet name a time by which they hope to have the issue resolved.

In the meantime, Network Tasman advise that as power may be restored at any time, all lines, electrical installations, and wiring must be treated as live at all times and precautions should be taken regarding appliances and sensitive electronic equipment.

Nelson Live will update you on the situation as soon as we receive more information.