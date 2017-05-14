Police seeking Nelson man

Police are looking for help from the public to locate Nelson man Phillip Richard Joe who is wanted for arrest.

Joe is believed to be in the Nelson area and may be travelling in a blue/silver 1996 Toyota Ipsum people mover type vehicle, registration number EST615.

Police hold two outstanding warrants to arrest for Joe. He is considered dangerous and he should not be approached.

Anyone with information on Joe’s whereabouts should contact Nelson Police immediately on 03 546 3840. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.