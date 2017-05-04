Police crack down on bail breaches

Nelson Police are cracking down on people breaching bail after making an example of six people who were arrested on Tuesday.

Yesterday, police posted a hard worded warning to those breaching bail on the Nelson, Marlborough, West Coast Police Facebook page.

The post stated that bail is a privilege and anyone breaching their conditions is likely to be up to no good.

“If you breach bail or fail to appear in court you can expect to be arrested, spend some time in the cells and be put before the court.

“If you can’t stick to the rules it can affect any future application for bail and you may be remanded in custody.”