A car creates a massive rooster tail as it drives through the large pool of water along Ranzau Rd in Hope. Photo: Brittany Spencer.

Photo Gallery: Flooding in Nelson

By
Brittany Spencer
-
0
740

Send your flood photos along with the location and the name of the photographer to the Nelson Live facebook page or email them to reporter@nelsonlive.co.nz to have yours featured in our gallery.

 

1 of 5
A car creates a massive rooster tail as it drives through the large pool of water along Ranzau Rd in Hope. Photo: Brittany Spencer.
A man was rescued from his house bus which was partially submerged at this spot overnight. Photo: Brittany Spencer.
The Appleby River remains swollen this afternoon despite the rain clearing early morning. Photo: Brittany Spencer
SHARE
Previous articlePower outage in Tasman
Brittany Spencer
Brittany Spencer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR