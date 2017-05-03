Part of Great Taste Trail closed for start of hunting season

A section of Tasman’s Great Taste Trail passes close to the area where hunting occurs and will be closed for the first day of the game bird hunting season.

Hunting opens on Saturday, May 6, and closes on Sunday, July 30.

The Great Taste Trail will be closed from Ravensdown on Lower Queen St, through to Lansdowne road, between midnight and 10am and between 4pm and midnight. People are asked to use Lower Queen St as an alternative route during this time.

Tasman District Council road operations and safety coordinator Chris Pawson says signs would be installed along the trail to advice people that recreational hunters would be in the area. “Everyone using the trail during this time should exercise caution and be aware that you may hear shot gun blasts.”

Other than Saturday, May 6, the trail will remain open during the hunting season.