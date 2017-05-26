NMIT chief executive resigns

Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology’s Tony Gray has resigned after 11 years as chief executive.

Tony has been appointed Chief Executive of Ara Institute of Canterbury and will take up the new role in September 2017.

NMIT Chair, Daryl Wehner, announced the resignation today, commending Tony for his years of dedication.

“Tony has been a strong and inspirational leader of NMIT across our five campuses since November 2006,” says Daryl.

“As a result of Tony’s leadership, NMIT has exceeded many government quality and service targets across all business areas with a special commitment to the development of an environment which has placed the student at the centre of the learning journey.”

Daryl says the NMIT Council thank Tony for his commitment and wish him all the best with his future role.

The recruitment process for the new Chief Executive of NMIT will commence shortly.