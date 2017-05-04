New petrol station well underway

The construction of a new Caltex petrol station in Richmond is moving ahead with “leaps and bounds,” and is expected to be finished in July this year.

Resource consent was lodged by Caltex Bishopdale owner Kyle Lightfoot to build the new petrol station, on the corner of Champion Rd and Salisbury Rd, back in May last year. Now construction is well underway for stage one of the development including the petrol station, a car wash, a convenience store, which will be an On the Spot like the station in Bishopdale, and one of three retail spaces.

Nelson company Coman Holdings Limited owns the 5260 square metre site at 149 Salisbury Rd after purchasing it from the Tasman District Council in 2015.

Coman Construction Limited is undertaking the construction work for the project.

As soon as stage one is complete in July, construction will immediately begin on stage two of the development which will be an additional 220 square metres of retail space. This is expected to be completed in March 2018.

Kyle says there are already two well-known food retailers in the process of securing two of the three retail spaces, although they cannot be named at this stage.