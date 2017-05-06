The Saxton Field complex was full of sporting action today, including the start of the netball season.
According to the Nelson Netball website, Saturday netball at Saxton Field, running until September, includes around 330 teams. With five courts inside Saxton Stadium and 13 outdoor courts, both senior and junior players put their games faces on for 40 minutes of blood pumping competition.
Netball season kicks off
The Saxton Field complex was full of sporting action today, including the start of the netball season.