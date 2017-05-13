Nelson top of Tasman Trophy

Nelson remain the team to beat in the Tasman Trophy after dispatching one of Marlborough’s best in Moutere 53-3 at Neale Park this afternoon.

Few could have predicted the score, with Moutere proving more than competitive against other Nelson Bays’ teams so far in 2017.

In other results; Wanderers 55 beat Harlequins 24, Waimea Old Boys beat Waitohi 37-26, Stoke eat Central 52-29 and Renwick edged Marist 24-23 and Kahurangi beat East Coast 28-15