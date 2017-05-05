Nelson region has lowest unemployment nationwide

Nelson, Tasman, Marlborough and West Coast region have the lowest unemployment rate nationwide, according to the latest Household Labour Force Survey data.

The data records unemployment in the region at 2.8 per cent for the March quarter, well under the national rate of 4.9 per cent.

Regional unemployment is down from 4.1 per cent on the previous quarter, with the extra 1800 people in jobs over the past three months taking employment to a record 96,600.

The region’s unemployment is miles below the rest of the country with Canterbury coming in second lowest with 4 per cent and Northland holding the highest unemployment with 8 per cent.

The news comes on top of the recently released ASB/Main Report Regional Economic Scoreboard for the December quarter which ranks Nelson’s economic performance as top among the nation’s 16 regional council areas.

Nelson MP Dr Nick Smith says the ASB scoreboard notes Nelson is number one in terms of residential construction growth for the year.

“It predicts the region’s good fortunes will continue well into this year and says it could hold its top rating for some time,” says Nick.

“Our economy is growing strongly, our families are benefiting from this growth and we can look forward to this continuing.”